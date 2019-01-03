WASHINGTON — Utah's lone Democrat in Congress, Rep. Ben McAdams, and the state's newest junior senator, Sen. Mitt Romney, were sworn in Thursday as the 116th Congress ushered in a new era of divided government.

McAdams, holding his 7-year-old son Isaac, took the oath of office on the House floor after casting his vote for House speaker, keeping a campaign promise that he would not vote for Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who was elected speaker for a second time.

Cheryl Diaz Meyer, For the Deseret News Isaac, Robert and James McAdams, ages 7, 10, and 13, left to right, sons of Rep.-elect Ben McAdams, D-Utah, wait in his new office on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019.

McAdams cast a lone vote for Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Florida, acknowledging beforehand that it was symbolic since Pelosi had the votes as Democrats took control of the House for the first time in nearly a decade. He was among 15 House Democrats who defected, 10 of those being newcomers. Utah’s three Republicans in the House — Reps. Rob Bishop, John Curtis and Chris Stewart — voted for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

McAdams and Romney begin their new jobs amid a partial government shutdown as Democrats and the White House are at an impasse over funding of President Donald Trump's proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The House is poised to pass legislation that would re-open the government, but without Trump’s $5.6 billion request for a wall. McAdams said he would vote in favor of the Democratic plan that would set aside Homeland Security’s budget and border wall funding for later debate.

In the Senate, Romney said he would vote with his Republican colleagues to turn down any offer that didn’t include money for a border wall. He anticipates Republicans, Democrats and the White House will have to compromise to end the partial shutdown.

Cheryl Diaz Meyer, For the Deseret News Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, with wife Ann holding the Bible, is sworn into office by Vice President Mike Pence in the Old Senate Chamber in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019.

“There has to be some kind of deal done where the Democrats get something and the Republicans get something. That's the way things are done in Washington,” Romney told CNN.

Romney, among 29 new or re-elected senators to be officially installed Thursday, won’t be involved in any government funding or border wall battles over the weekend. Shortly after his ceremonial swearing-in by Vice President Mike Pence, Romney and his wife Ann left to attend their oldest granddaughter’s wedding in Paris, France.