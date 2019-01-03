Sporting an 8-7 nonconference record, the BYU men’s basketball team has experienced a mixed bag of results heading into its league opener at Pacific on Thursday night. Victories over Utah and Utah State were offset by losses to Weber State, Illinois State and UNLV. So what’s the problem? Cougar Insiders Dick Harmon, Jeff Call and Brandon Gurney offer their opinions, which run the gamut. They also discuss whether now is the time to offer football coach Kalani Sitake an extension. What are the pros and cons? That and much more on this week’s episode.

