SALT LAKE CITY — A new map reveals the most educated city in every state.

Criteria: Business Insider used data from The American Community Survey, which comes from the Census Bureau, to put together the map. Specifically, Business Insider used data from 2012 to 2017 for places that had at least 1,000 people to identify the town in each state that has the highest percentage of adults who were older than 25 who had at least a bachelor’s degree.

Utah: Emigration Canyon topped the list for the Beehive State with 78 percent of residents fitting the criteria.

Emigration Canyon topped the list for the Beehive State with 78 percent of residents fitting the criteria. Idaho: Hidden Springs, Idaho, led the way up north with 66.2 percent meeting the criteria.

Hidden Springs, Idaho, led the way up north with 66.2 percent meeting the criteria. Nevada: Incline Village topped Nevada with 54.9 percent meeting the criteria.

Incline Village topped Nevada with 54.9 percent meeting the criteria. Arizona: Fort Valley, Arizona, had the most education with 73.7 percent.

Fort Valley, Arizona, had the most education with 73.7 percent. Colorado: About 81.4 percent of the population in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, met the criteria.

About 81.4 percent of the population in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, met the criteria. New Mexico: San Antonito, New Mexico, was identified as the most educated town there with 77.1 percent.

For comparison: Scarsdale, New York, had 89 percent of its population meet the criteria, and Ladera, California, had 93.6 percent meeting the criteria.

Big picture: “Some of the places were college and university campuses, and we excluded those from our analysis, instead focusing on incorporated towns and cities and unincorporated census-designated areas,” according to Business Insider.

Read the entire report at Business Insider.