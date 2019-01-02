SALT LAKE CITY — Like it or not, the long Christmas break is over, and a very cold January has welcomed in 2019. January can be rough — going back to work after weeks of Netflix binge-watching and overeating is no easy feat — but we've rounded up six concerts to help get you through the month.

Jan. 5 — Lita Ford

Members of the short-lived 1970s rock band the Runaways are still making themselves known. Rock star Joan Jett keeps an extensive touring schedule — which included a stop at USANA Amphitheatre last year. Jackie Fuchs, the bassist of the all-female band who is now a lawyer, had a four-night stinton “Jeopardy!” last month, winning just over $87,000. And lead guitarist Lita Ford, who joined the Runaways at age 16 before going on to start a solo career in the '80s, is bringing her raspy voice and guitar prowess to The Depot with the metal band Dokken on Jan. 5.

Jan. 16 — Kris Kristofferson

If only one person could claim the title of “modern Renaissance man,” Kris Kristofferson would get it by a long shot. Before diving into the Nashville scene, the singer-songwriter earned a Rhodes Scholarship and studied literature at Oxford University, joined the military and became a skilled helicopter pilot. His piloting skills came in handy years later when, in an attempt to get Johnny Cash to listen to his music, Kristofferson landed a helicopteron the Man in Black’s lawn. It worked.

Kristofferson — well known for writing Janis Joplin’s big hit “Me and Bobby McGee” — later went on to join Cash, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson in the country supergroup the Highwaymen.

Kristofferson performs at Kingsbury Hall on Jan. 16.

Jan. 18 — Booker T. Jones

Last January, the legendary Booker T. Jones played his Memphis-based rhythm and blues to a sold-out State Room in Salt Lake City. The Home of the Blues may be around 1,500 miles from Utah, but Jones was no stranger to these fans. The packed crowd delighted in the sounds of Jones’ Hammond organ and hung onto every word of his celebrity tales from his time as a session musician. This time around, the 74-year-old blues artist brings his seasoned career to Ogden’s Peery Egyptian Theater on Jan. 18. But this concert brings an additional treat: Jazz legend and Utah native Joe McQueen — at 99 years old — will open the show.

Jan. 19 — Disturbed

Although the heavy metal band Disturbed released its debut album in 2000, the band is perhaps best known for what came 15 years later: A raw, powerful cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence.” The band, joined by special guest Three Days Grace, kicks off a tour in support of its latest album, “Evolution,” on Jan. 9, with a stop at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Jan. 19.

Jan. 26 — The 5 Browns

The 5 Browns have been proving that five pianos are better than one since the early 2000s. The group of Utah siblings — Ryan Brown, Melody Brown, Gregory Brown, Deondra Brown and Desirae Brown — quickly rose to fame when they became the first family of siblings to simultaneously attend the Juilliard School. The siblings create energetic takes — elbows are sometimes involved — on classical favorites like “The Rite of Spring,” “Rhapsody in Blue” and “In the Hall of the Mountain King.” More recently, The 5 Browns have opened up about their father’s childhood sexual abuse of the three daughters and the healing, transcendent power of music. The dynamic group performs a hometown show at Abravanel Hall on Jan. 26.

Jan. 30 — Kelly Clarkson

The next season of “The Voice” airs in February, but Utah fans of the show get to see vocal coach Kelly Clarkson even sooner — and in person — when the singer’s “Meaning of Life” tour makes a stop at Vivint Arena on Jan. 30. Clarkson’s career hasn’t slowed down in the 16 years since emerging the first winner of “American Idol.” A powerhouse vocalist in pop music, Clarkson has maintained her “idol” status through eight albums and megahits like “Breakaway, “Since U Been Gone” and “Because of You.”