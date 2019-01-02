SALT LAKE CITY — A jetway bridge at the Baltimore-Washington International Airport partially collapsed on Saturday, injuring six people.

What happened: Passengers aboard Flight 822 from Punta Cana said a woman on the plane felt ill and was being escorted off the plane after they landed, according to WJZ. The ramp to the gate collapsed.

“We heard this incredibly loud bang, it was just deafening. And then the thing crashed and it hit down,” a passenger told WJZ in Baltimore.

Emergency vehicles arrived on the scene. All six injured people were sent home from the hospital.

The airport first released details on its Twitter account.

Partial equipment failure involving jet bridge at #BWI Gate E-10. BWI Fire & Rescue Dept responded, along w/ mutual aid. Preliminary info indicates 6 individuals transported to local hospitals w/ non-life-threatening injuries. — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) December 30, 2018

“There’s all these fire engines and ambulances and they didn’t know what was going on. So everybody got online and on Twitter and we figured out that there was some kind of jetway collapse,” said passenger Jackie Glick, according to WJZ.

Why?: Investigators said they discovered a defective metal bracket on the bridge, USA Today reports.

Reaction: Southwest Airlines released a statement about the incident.

“At 7:47 p.m. EST, Southwest flight 822 arrived Baltimore-Washington International Airport from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, with a request that paramedics meet the aircraft to assess an onboard medical situation that occurred inflight with one passenger. While medical personnel were assisting that passenger outside the aircraft, the airport-owned passenger loading bridge experienced a failure. Initial reports are that a few people sustained injuries and are being transported to a local hospital. The remaining Customers onboard flight 822 were deplaned using air stairs. We are working swiftly to assist all passengers and crew.”

Fix: The Maryland Department of Transportation said they would replace the brackets, as well as five more that come from the same manufacturer.