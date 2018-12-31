SALT LAKE CITY — Elizabeth Warren is this close to running.

What happened: The Massachusetts Democrat announced Monday that she was exploring entering the race, becoming the first major candidate for a presidential race that will be crowded with contenders within the Democratic Party to challenge President Donald Trump for the White House.

Warren announced her candidacy plans in an email to supporters, according to The New York Times. Warren said she was forming an exploratory committee, which will allow her to raise money for a campaign and hire people for staff positions.

“I’ve spent my career getting to the bottom of why America’s promise works for some families, but others, who work just as hard, slip through the cracks into disaster,” she said in a video. “And what I’ve found is terrifying: these aren’t cracks families are falling into, they’re traps. America’s middle class is under attack.”

“But this dark path doesn’t have to be our future,” she added. “We can make our democracy work for all of us. We can make our economy work for all of us.”

However: This isn’t a formal kickoff to a presidential run, but it is considered the first major step toward it.

Bigger picture: Warren’s announcement comes as experts expect the Democratic Party to be filled with a number of contenders who will challenge the party's ideology.

So who else might run?: We have some early indications of who might seek a bid. While we understand there are plenty of potential candidates, the following public figures have been reported to be close to announcing their bids.

Former vice president Joe Biden: The former vice president has been rumored to be announcing his bid for the 2020 presidential race. He nearly ran in 2016 but held back. As the Deseret News reported, Biden remained mum on the subject during a recent speech in Utah.

Sen. Bernie Sanders: The Vermont senator has started laying ground for a presidential campaign, which would be larger than the one he launched in 2016, the Associated Press reported. Those close to Sanders told the AP that new progressive Democrats and his age won’t dissuade him from running.

Sen. Kamala Harris: The California senator is "eyeing Baltimore or Atlanta" as a possible base of operations for her presidential bid, The New York Times reported. She’s also close to bringing on staffers to help her run the campaign.

Sen. Cory Booker: The New Jersey senator has been interviewing people to fill the role of campaign manager, according to the NYT. He’s also planning what to do to gain support for the Iowa caucus.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand: The New York senator has reached out to women to manage her campaign, which would likely be based in New York, NYT reported.

Outgoing Sen. Jeff Flake: The Arizona senator told Jim Acosta of CNN that he might challenge the president on the Republican side of the ballot.

"Somebody does need to challenge the president," he said. "(T)he country needs to be reminded what it means to be conservative ... and what it means to be decent."