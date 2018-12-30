SALT LAKE CITY — Leaked toy figurines based around the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s characters have shed light on what we can expect from the upcoming films.

Hulk: A new leak from Lego revealed the possible fate of Hulk, according to BGR.

See, a new Lego minifigure that appeared on an Instagram account shows the character smiling.

Why does that matter?: Well, there’s an ongoing fan theory that Hulk becomes Professor Hulk, which is a more human version of the beastly character who can speak better English, according to ComicBook.com.

Captain Marvel: Another toy leak for the “Captain Marvel” line of toys includes one of character Carol Danvers turning into her Binary character, which happened after an alien race called the Brood experimented on her, according to ScreenRant.

More: An Instagram users posted the rough plans for upcoming Lego sets that offer a few hints at “Avengers: Endgame.”

For example, there’s a toy called “Captain America: Attack of the Outrider,” which “hints at a minor battle” since it costs $20 and has 167 pieces, according to BGR.

Other titles like “War Machine Crusher” and “Iron Man Armor Room” hint at characters War Machine and Iron Man having new armor, BGR reports.

References to “Avengers Super Quinjet” and “Battle of the Assembled Avengers” imply there will be major battles for the film, too.

However: None of these toys are confirmed from Lego or Marvel. So take these minor spoilers with a grain of salt until more details about the film become available.