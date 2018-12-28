Real Salt Lake was in a post-Christmas gift-giving mood Friday.

The team made a pair of significant announcements, re-signing midfielder Albert Rusnak through 2021 while retaining general manager Craig Waibel, who has been in the position since 2015, on a multiyear deal.

“I wanted to stay with Real Salt Lake because this is the perfect place to continue to develop as a player. I enjoy working with (head coach) Mike Petke and want to thank him, Craig Waibel and (owner) Dell Loy Hansen for their support and belief in me,” Rusnak said in a team release. “I have really enjoyed playing for Real Salt Lake the last two years and I am now looking forward to us competing and bringing an MLS Cup back to the fans who have given me and my teammates unbelievable support.”

The 24-year-old Rusnak has 17 goals and 21 assists for RSL the past two seasons, leading Real in both categories in that stretch. He joined the team nearly two years ago, being introduced on Jan. 6, 2017.

Last year, Rusnak had 10 goals and seven assists. That included a stretch post-July 4 when he scored seven of those goals and had three assists in helping RSL go 6-3-5 through its final 16 Major League Soccer matches and reach the MLS Cup playoffs.

“Albert is a very important piece on this team long-term. He’s a piece that, among others, we can build around,” Petke said in a team release. “He’s a kid that’s extremely talented and he’s not even at his ceiling yet. He has a hunger for knowledge. He wants to know. He asks questions. For me as a coach, those are players that I want to work with."

In his first season with the team in 2017, the midfielder with Slovakian national team experience had seven goals and 14 assists, the second-highest assist total in RSL history.

"One of the most important things about retaining a guy like Albert is how much respect he has for the club, and how he fits so well with our leadership of Kyle Beckerman and Nick Rimando and the leaders of this organization that have been here forever, will be here forever and whenever they’re not here, their names will be here forever,” Waibel said of Rusnak in a team release.

Waibel joined Real as the team's general manager in 2015, and in that time has seen RSL make the playoffs two of the past three seasons as well as increase its win total each year under his leadership.

“In speaking with Craig about the future of the club, we are collectively very optimistic and excited about the direction of RSL,” Hansen said in a team release. “We share the same commitment to creating the best Academy and player development system in MLS and Craig has been successful in advancing that vision while signing key international players that create a playoff side. We are excited about the future of Real Salt Lake.”

In the past four years, RSL has signed 10 homegrown players, including six players from the RSL Academy in 2018, and enjoyed an increase in player development under Waibel. The team said RSL homegrown players "accounted for 10,826 minutes in the regular season" last year, which led Major League Soccer.

Two of those players, defender Justen Glad and forward Corey Baird, were called up to the upcoming U.S. National Team camp in January. Baird also was named the AT&T MLS Rookie of the Year in 2018, the first RSL player in history to earn that honor.

“I want to thank Mr. Hansen for putting the faith and trust in me over the last four years and continues to put in me moving forward. I’ve learned a lot in my time with RSL about how to build a team that is reflective of our club’s vision and the passion of our fan base,” Waibel said in a team release.

“We will continue to pursue the perfect storm where every movement of the team on and off the field is representative of the character of the fans that have been so supportive of Real Salt Lake since the inception. Together we will define the identity of who we are as a club on the pitch, in the stands and in the community.”