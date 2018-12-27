SALT LAKE CITY — Break out the noisemakers, strap on those party hats and ring in 2019 with your family and friends. New Year’s Eve celebrations across the state include many family-friendly festivities. Enjoy the revelry of the new year celebrations and welcome 2019 with these top 13 events.

For those who want to get out and celebrate with the people

New Year’s on Temple Square

Take in the lights at Temple Square and start your celebrations with a family singalong of Broadway and show tunes at the Assembly Hall, or check out the sounds of Gabriel Trumpets at the Tabernacle. Continue the musical evening with a fiesta and Latino performers at the Tabernacle, followed by songs from movie musicals with Dallyn Vail Bayles, Mindy Smoot Robbins and One Voice Children’s Choir to finish off the night at the historic pioneer building. Or close the night out with jazz, swing and big band favorites with the Stratford Street Big Band at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Thousands take in the colors as the lights are turned on at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. Celebrate New Year's Eve on Temple Square with free concerts.

When: Dec. 31, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Temple Square, Salt Lake City

How much: Free

Web: lds.org/events

'Last Hurrah SLC'

Last year more than 20,000 people attended the inaugural “Last Hurrah,” Salt Lake’s biggest New Year’s Eve party. Festivities to ring in the new year kick off at the Gateway at 8 p.m. on Monday. This free New Year’s Eve party has events for the entire family, including the popular Game Room, a karaoke lounge plus two outdoor music stages this year, according to a news release.

The main stage at Olympic Legacy Plaza will start off the evening with DJ Feral Cat and Foreign Figures followed by headliner Band of Annuals at 11 p.m. The Blocks Stage, at the opposite end of Rio Grande Street, will start the night with the popular Kenshin Taiko drummers at 8 p.m., followed by additional local performing artists including Samba Fogo and Lord Vox and concluding with Talia Keys at 11 p.m. A pop-up bar for adults with DJ Flash and Flare is also scheduled.

David Newkirk Photography Salt Lake's "Last Hurrah" will take place at the Gateway on New Year's Eve.

For those looking for some relief from the cold, head over to Clark Planetarium and catch a show for $5 or check out the exhibits until 10 p.m. A countdown will begin at 11:50 p.m. with fireworks at midnight. Bundle up the family and join the capital city’s countdown to 2019.

When: Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-Jan. 1, 12:10 a.m.

Where: The Gateway, 400 W. 100 South

How much: Free

Web: lasthurrahslc.com

'Night Bright: A New Year’s Eve Party'

Thanksgiving Point’s "Night Bright" celebration aims to provide fun for all ages. A live disc jockey, indoor galleries and more will welcome in the new year. Bring the whole family. There will be two balloon drops at 10 p.m. and midnight.

When: Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-midnight

Where: Thanksgiving Point, Museum of Natural Curiosity, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi

How much: $20 for adults, $15 for children

Web: thanksgivingpoint.org

For those who want to go to bed early

'Noon Year's Eve 2019' at the Natural History Museum of Utah

If midnight is a little too late for the family, welcome 2019 at noon on Monday. The Natural History Museum of Utah will count down to the new year at midday with music, activities and confetti and give patrons a chance to see the current exhibit “Maya: Hidden Worlds Revealed,” which is included with museum admission.

provided by Natural History Museum of Utah Celebrate “Noon Year’s Eve” at the Natural History Museum of Utah.

When: Monday, Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: 301 Wakara Way

How much: $14.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors and young people ages 12-24, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for children 2 and under

Web: nhmu.utah.edu/events

'Noon Year's Eve' at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper will also blast confetti when the clock strikes noon. Admission includes prize drawings and giveaways, a photo book and live broadcast with Utah radio station B98.7.

When: Monday, Dec. 31, 11 a.m.

Where: 12033 Lone Peak Parkway, Draper

How much: $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for teens, military, students and seniors, $14.95 for children, free for children 2 and under

Web: thelivingplanet.com

Utah's Hogle Zoo

Utah’s Hogle Zoo will also have an early countdown with noisemakers, a dance party and countdown to 9 p.m. "ZooLights" is included with admission.

When: Monday, Dec. 31, 5:30 p.m.– 9 p.m.

Where: 2600 Sunnyside Ave S

How much: $18.95 for adults, $16.95 for seniors 65 and older, $14.95 for children 3-12, free for children 2 and under

Web: www.hoglezoo.org

For those who love the great outdoors

Head for the hills this New Year’s Eve for a brilliant light show set against a clear night sky. Several ski resorts will host light parades and fireworks in anticipation of 2019. Go north to Nordic Valley in Eden, Weber County, and enjoy some family fun. Or if you’re in southern Utah, travel the red rock of Brian Head for its "New Year’s Eve Bash."

Solitude Mountain Resort Solitude Mountain Resort in Big Cottonwood Canyon will host their outdoor alphorn concert the afternoon of Dec. 29. On Dec. 30 take the kids to enjoy hot chocolate, snacks and the Glow Parade. Then on New Year's Eve, take in a magic show and finish up the evening the Torchlight Parade.

Ditch the Salt Lake inversion and go to Park City for a torchlight parade at Deer Valley on Sunday and fireworks celebration at Canyons Village on New Year’s Eve. Or take in the local scenery and festivities of Solitude and Alta up Big Cottonwood Canyon and Snowbird up Little Cottonwood. Enjoy the fresh, clean, mountain air and the “Greatest Snow on Earth” at Utah’s ski resorts.

Other events:

Other events include a New Year’s Eve Powwow at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, and a New Year’s Eve party in Panguitch. For the adults, there is the 18th annual “White Ball” at Salt Lake's Eventos Reception Center, “New Year’s Eve with Mokie” at The Depot and a masquerade ball at Zermatt Resort in Midway. Then, on New Year’s Day, The Leonardo will celebrate the first day of 2019 with storytelling, a magic show and a presentation of its new exhibit “Alive!”