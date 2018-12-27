SALT LAKE CITY — A number of internet users in Idaho, Utah, Montana and the Western U.S., are, well, without the internet.

What’s going on: Customers across the nation said they experienced internet power outages from CenturyLink, according to Newsweek.

Utah: Data from DownDetector.com, which highlights where the internet has gone down, showed an increase in down reports in Salt Lake City from about 1 to 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

Idaho: KTVB reports that residents in the Treasure Valley, Idaho, lost their internet connection from CenturyLink. Some even lost phone service in the area, too.

According to KTVB, CenturyLink’s customer service said they were aware of the outage in the 208 area code and technicians were working on a fix.

When will it be fixed?: Centurylink sent out a statement to EastIdahoNews.com.

“Our network is experiencing a disruption affecting customer services. We understand some customers are currently unable to generate tickets through the CenturyLink help portal. We know how important these services are to our customers and we are working to restore services as quickly as possible.”

Nationwide: The outage also impacted cities such as Seattle, Denver, Portland, Los Angeles, Dallas, Boise, Chicago, and, yes, Salt Lake City, according to KOMO News.