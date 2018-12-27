Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell’s first signature shoe has officially been unveiled.

Adidas on Thursday morning announced the D.O.N. Issue 1. In typical Mitchell fashion, the announcement was made by Adidas through an interview Mitchell conducted with some youngsters at Greenwich Country Day School where he attended high school.

Reflective of Mitchell’s “Spida” nickname after the comic book character Spider-Man, the shoe is red and blue.

"My message with this shoe is that it’s for kids not only your age, but younger than you guys, older than you guys, just [for those who] believe that they can do anything," Donovan Mitchell told the student reporters Rory Ashmeade and Blaise New. "I want my story to be told as such — this was so unexpected for me.

"You know, it’s only my second year in the NBA, to now have a shoe. I want to help inspire kids so they feel like they can do anything. You don’t have to be the No. 1 recruit, you don’t even have to be a basketball player. I just want this to send a positive message to make kids feel inspired that they can be what they want to be.”

The price and date of availability for purchase were not announced Thursday morning.

