SALT LAKE CITY — Disney released a new trailer for the “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” theme park over the weekend.

What’s going on: The trailer debuted during the Disney Parks Christmas Parade, which aired nationwide on ABC on Christmas morning.

The trailer, which you can see below, shows off the two unique experiences of the theme park, including Millenium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

“The experience on Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run puts you straight in the cockpit right behind the controls,” said Scott Trowbridge, a creative executive at Walt Disney Imagineering, according to Inverse. “It is gonna be an intense, super fun experience on the fastest ship in the galaxy.”

Meanwhile, Rise of the Resistance will serve as a prequel to “The Force Awakens,” giving guests a chance to become a Resistance recruit.

Flashback: Disney released two short trailers about the park back in November.

Disney shared flyover video of the park in March.

Leaked footage: Last week,I wrote about how leaked drone footage showed off an aerial view of the theme park, which will be constructed to resemble a fictional planet called Batuu.

Opening: The park is set to open at Disneyland in summer 2019. The same park will open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in fall 2019.