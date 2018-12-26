1 of 2
SALT LAKE CITY — Disney released a new trailer for the “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” theme park over the weekend.
What’s going on: The trailer debuted during the Disney Parks Christmas Parade, which aired nationwide on ABC on Christmas morning.
- The trailer, which you can see below, shows off the two unique experiences of the theme park, including Millenium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.
- “The experience on Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run puts you straight in the cockpit right behind the controls,” said Scott Trowbridge, a creative executive at Walt Disney Imagineering, according to Inverse. “It is gonna be an intense, super fun experience on the fastest ship in the galaxy.”
- Meanwhile, Rise of the Resistance will serve as a prequel to “The Force Awakens,” giving guests a chance to become a Resistance recruit.
Flashback: Disney released two short trailers about the park back in November.
Disney shared flyover video of the park in March.
Leaked footage: Last week,I wrote about how leaked drone footage showed off an aerial view of the theme park, which will be constructed to resemble a fictional planet called Batuu.
Opening: The park is set to open at Disneyland in summer 2019. The same park will open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in fall 2019.