HERRIMAN — Detectives have found a 15-year-old Herriman girl who had been missing since Friday.

Herriman police say 15-year-old Lily Stephens was found "safe and unharmed."

She had indicated she was going to stay with a friend before she left home nearly a week ago, officers said in a news release.

"At this time, there is no information to indicate any criminal activity took place related to her disappearance," Herriman police said Wednesday.

Detectives said she was found after they received several tips from the public but did not release details about where she was staying.