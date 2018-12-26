Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP
SALT LAKE CITY — The government shutdown has entered its fifth day, and there doesn’t appear to be an immediate end in sight.

What's going on: The U.S. federal government went into a shutdown at the end of last week after Congress and President Donald Trump failed to strike a deal on federal funding. Most of the hangups surrounded the amount of money designated for border security. Trump wanted $5 billion to support the construction of a wall. Congress aimed to offer $1.6 billion instead.

Anyway, the shutdown will impact nine departments of the government, according to The New York Times.

  • Agriculture
  • Commerce
  • Justice
  • Homeland Security
  • Interior
  • State
  • Transportation
  • Treasury
  • Housing and Urban Development
  • Other agencies
  • Six other departments had their funding approved earlier in the year.

How you’re affected: USA Today listed the ways the government shutdown will impact you.

  • State and local farm service centers will be closed, which will hurt those looking to sign up for the Farm Bill.
  • Some national parks will close while others remain open, or at least offer limited services.
  • Small business owners won’t have federal loans and technical assistance for their loans.
  • Home buyers looking to receive federal government money will need to wait.
  • Victims who receive money from the federal government won’t receive that money.
  • Food safety inspection services will be delayed since the Food and Drug Administration will be shut down.
  • Those seeking loans for public housing could be impacted.
  • Staffing for the Department of Agriculture will drop by 95 percent, which could create a lapse in funding for food stamps, CNN reported.
Government workers: According to The Times, about 420,000 people will work without pay during the shutdown.

By the numbers: Here’s who is expected to work during the shutdown, according to The New York Times:

  • 54,000 Customs and Border Protection agents
  • 42,000 Coast Guard employees
  • 53,000 TSA agents
  • 17,000 correctional officers
  • 14,000 FBI agents
  • 4,000 Drug Enforcement Administration agents
  • 5,000 firefighters

More: And 380,000 workers will be furloughed, which means they will be unable to work or receive pay until a deal is made. This includes workers for NASA, HUD and the Department of Commerce.

