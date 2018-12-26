SALT LAKE CITY — The government shutdown has entered its fifth day, and there doesn’t appear to be an immediate end in sight.
What's going on: The U.S. federal government went into a shutdown at the end of last week after Congress and President Donald Trump failed to strike a deal on federal funding. Most of the hangups surrounded the amount of money designated for border security. Trump wanted $5 billion to support the construction of a wall. Congress aimed to offer $1.6 billion instead.
Anyway, the shutdown will impact nine departments of the government, according to The New York Times.
- Agriculture
- Commerce
- Justice
- Homeland Security
- Interior
- State
- Transportation
- Treasury
- Housing and Urban Development
- Other agencies
- Six other departments had their funding approved earlier in the year.
How you’re affected: USA Today listed the ways the government shutdown will impact you.
- State and local farm service centers will be closed, which will hurt those looking to sign up for the Farm Bill.
- Some national parks will close while others remain open, or at least offer limited services.
- Small business owners won’t have federal loans and technical assistance for their loans.
- Home buyers looking to receive federal government money will need to wait.
- Victims who receive money from the federal government won’t receive that money.
- Food safety inspection services will be delayed since the Food and Drug Administration will be shut down.
- Those seeking loans for public housing could be impacted.
- Staffing for the Department of Agriculture will drop by 95 percent, which could create a lapse in funding for food stamps, CNN reported.
Government workers: According to The Times, about 420,000 people will work without pay during the shutdown.
By the numbers: Here’s who is expected to work during the shutdown, according to The New York Times:
- 54,000 Customs and Border Protection agents
- 42,000 Coast Guard employees
- 53,000 TSA agents
- 17,000 correctional officers
- 14,000 FBI agents
- 4,000 Drug Enforcement Administration agents
- 5,000 firefighters
More: And 380,000 workers will be furloughed, which means they will be unable to work or receive pay until a deal is made. This includes workers for NASA, HUD and the Department of Commerce.