SALT LAKE CITY — The government shutdown has entered its fifth day, and there doesn’t appear to be an immediate end in sight.

What's going on: The U.S. federal government went into a shutdown at the end of last week after Congress and President Donald Trump failed to strike a deal on federal funding. Most of the hangups surrounded the amount of money designated for border security. Trump wanted $5 billion to support the construction of a wall. Congress aimed to offer $1.6 billion instead.

Anyway, the shutdown will impact nine departments of the government, according to The New York Times.

Agriculture

Commerce

Justice

Homeland Security

Interior

State

Transportation

Treasury

Housing and Urban Development

Other agencies

Six other departments had their funding approved earlier in the year.

How you’re affected: USA Today listed the ways the government shutdown will impact you.

State and local farm service centers will be closed, which will hurt those looking to sign up for the Farm Bill.

Some national parks will close while others remain open, or at least offer limited services.

Small business owners won’t have federal loans and technical assistance for their loans.

Home buyers looking to receive federal government money will need to wait.

Victims who receive money from the federal government won’t receive that money.

Food safety inspection services will be delayed since the Food and Drug Administration will be shut down.

Those seeking loans for public housing could be impacted.

Staffing for the Department of Agriculture will drop by 95 percent, which could create a lapse in funding for food stamps, CNN reported.

Government workers: According to The Times, about 420,000 people will work without pay during the shutdown.

By the numbers: Here’s who is expected to work during the shutdown, according to The New York Times:

54,000 Customs and Border Protection agents

42,000 Coast Guard employees

53,000 TSA agents

17,000 correctional officers

14,000 FBI agents

4,000 Drug Enforcement Administration agents

5,000 firefighters

More: And 380,000 workers will be furloughed, which means they will be unable to work or receive pay until a deal is made. This includes workers for NASA, HUD and the Department of Commerce.