SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell made just one of two free throws with a chance to tie the game and the Jazz fell to Oklahoma City 107-106 at Vivint Arena on Saturday night.

Mitchell was poised to dunk the ball with 1.5 seconds left on the clock, but Russell Westbrook fouled him, forcing him to the free-throw line.

Donovan Mitchell ditches PG with 2 seconds left, Westbrook engages rim warfare. Ruled a foul. Mitchell misses free throw. Game over. pic.twitter.com/CMO17gJumA — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 23, 2018

Spenser Heaps Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) is charged with a foul as Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) goes to the hoop, cueing up two free-throws with 1.5 seconds on the board and the Jazz trailing by two points in the game at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.

Here are the four main takeaways from the game.

After only scoring five points in the Jazz’s series-clinching Game 6 in the first round of the playoffs Paul George has dominated the Jazz. He scored 31 in a home win against the jazz on Dec. 10. On Saturday he was on fire, hitting 15 of 25 on his way to 43 points.

The Jazz employed balanced scoring as seven players — including all five starters — had eight or more points. Rudy Gobert led the team with 20 points. He also had 10 rebounds. Thabo Sefolosha most the most efficient, scoring nine points on 3 of 3 shooting in just 14 minutes.

OKC went on a 23-2 run in the third quarter. George had 18 points in that stretch. The Jazz countered with a 10-3 run, but missed several 3-pointers in that stretch to cut the lead. Mitchell had a chance to cut the lead to just three, but gave up a turnover on this play.

The Jazz — led by Ricky Rubio — were passing very well on Saturday. The team had assists on 35 of their 42 field goals. Rubio dished out 14 including this gem:

