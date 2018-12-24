A lighthearted look at news of the day:

Tonight is that magical time when folks at the North American Aerospace Defense Command use sophisticated radar-tracking devices so authorities can stop any suspicious sleighs loaded with gifts trying to cross the border.

---

Border patrol and customs will have to examine all the packages, which means, with any luck, we might have a jolly Fourth of July.

---

Next year, if the government builds a wall high enough, Santa’s magic dust may not get him enough altitude to make it to Arizona.

---

Remember when it used to be hard to explain to children how Santa could deliver so many presents worldwide on one night, back in the days before he started using Amazon Prime?

---

In a couple of years, kids will spend Christmas morning anxiously awaiting delivery drones to drop presents ordered that morning from the North Pole fulfillment center.

---

How come whenever people talk about the greatest inventions in recent years they never mention the Christmas gift bag? Husbands everywhere are thrilled. Stuff some tissue paper around a present in a bag and you’re done. No more awkward corner folds with fragile wrapping paper. No more Scotch tape in your hair.

---

The website babycenter.com lists the top baby names of 2018 as Sophia and Olivia for girls, and Jackson and Liam for boys. That may come as a surprise to some of you who, during the just-completed Christmas buying season, thought the most popular names must be Gimmedat and Iwannit.

---

Facebook really got into the Christmas spirit this year, gifting all your personal data to Yahoo and Netflix. Although I’m not sure if they should get full credit. It sounds more like regifting to me.

---

Netflix said it never used any of the personal information, such as the lists of “friends” Facebook made available to it. So be glad — your data is sort of like the fruitcake of cyberspace.