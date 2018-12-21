SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary Herbert called the looming federal government shutdown a "sorry state of affairs," but said Utah would be just fine despite the impasse in Congress.

"We’ve insulated ourselves in anticipation and in preparation. Probably no state’s better prepared than Utah when it comes to this kind of shutdown in Washington, D.C.," the governor said Friday.

Some federal services would shrink with a partial shutdown, but the state would continue to function, he said.

"We have reserves put away," Herbert added.

Utah’s five national parks would remain open, though with limited services.

"Parks should not take measures to keep visitors out of an area unless access presents a serious and imminent threat to human life, safety, or health, or a serious and imminent threat to the condition of a sensitive natural or cultural resource," according to Interior Department guidelines in the event of a shutdown.

But services, such as restrooms, trash collection, facilities and road maintenance, including snowplowing, campground reservations and backcountry and other permits would cease.

The national parks were closed during the 16-day government shutdown in 2013, but Utah provided $1.3 million in emergency funding to open up its national parks, monuments and recreation areas. The federal government has yet to reimburse the state.

Herbert expressed disappointment with the "dysfunctionality" in Washington.

"We ought to call our congressmen and tell them, 'Hey, fix it. Do better,'" he said.

President Donald Trump told reporters Friday the chances of a partial government shutdown were "very good" after meeting with Senate Republicans at the White House.

The House passed a bill that would keep the government funded through Feb. 8 while also allocating $5.7 billion for the border wall President Donald Trump has demanded.

Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah, voted for the measure.

"A government shutdown is never a desirable option," he said Thursday after the House vote. "Once we answer the questions of border security, we will be free to address the many countless matters facing our nation’s immigration policies. This work can only be done with an open and funded government. This vote was a no-brainer."

Following the meeting with Trump on Friday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced on the Senate floor that he supports the bill and would be proud to vote for it.

Trump, who previously has said he wants and would take responsibility for a shutdown, said in a tweet Friday that Democrats "now own the shutdown!"

"The Democrats, whose votes we need in the Senate, will probably vote against Border Security and the Wall even though they know it is DESPERATELY NEEDED. If the Dems vote no, there will be a shutdown that will last for a very long time. People don’t want Open Borders and Crime!" Trump tweeted.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said on the Senate floor that the Senate had unanimously agreed to a spending bill earlier in the week and that Democrats would not support the House bill.

“President Trump, you will not get your wall,” Schumer said. “You’re not getting your wall today, next week or on Jan. 3 when Democrats take control of the House."