General view of Albertsons Stadium during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Idaho State and Boise State in Boise, Idaho, on Friday, Sept. 18, 2015. Boise State won 52-0. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)
BOISE — The BYU football team will try to get a victory in their second game in Albertsons Stadium on Friday as they take on Western Michigan in the Potato Bowl at 2 p.m. on ESPN.

The Cougars (6-6) came up just short of beating Boise State on Nov. 3, but a win today would see them come away with a winning record for the first time since 2016. The Broncos (7-5) are coming off a 28-21 victory over Northern Illinois, a team that beat BYU 7-6 on Oct. 27.

