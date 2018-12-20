SALT LAKE CITY — Social media’s impact on our families can’t be understated. We spent the year reporting on topics like how to teach your child to avoid cyberbullies, how social media might be better for your teen than you think, and how teens love and hate social media.
Here's what your family needs to know about social media.
- Do you feel like you’re the only parent who doesn’t want to buy your kid a smartphone? You’re not. Here’s why.
- Sexting, sexual harassment and scorecard scripts are everywhere these days. Here’s a look at how the media teaches teens about relationships when parents stay silent.
- Sure, your child can navigate Snapchat. But how media literate are your children, really? Read more.
- Teens love and hate social media. But nearly all of them have smartphones. So what’s the deal? Read more.
- Social media may be better for your teen than you thought. Read more.
- More than half of teens say they’ve tried to cut back on social media and cellphone use. And it’s nice to get away, they said. Read more.
- Find out why teaching your child to be a “spring” may help them avoid bullies.
- Having a cellphone doesn’t guarantee good internet access for teens. Here’s why that matters in 2018.