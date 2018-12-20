SALT LAKE CITY — Calling it an "unforgivable lapse of judgment and professional competency," the mother of slain University of Utah student Lauren McCluskey on Thursday blasted campus police for not taking her daughter's case seriously.

Jill McCluskey also called for the officers, who she believes "failed" her daughter, "be held accountable for neglecting her numerous, persistent attempts to seek help, and be disciplined appropriately."

Jill McCluskey's strong prepared statement comes a day after an independent panel assigned by the university to investigate how the U. Department of Public Safety handled Lauren McCluskey's case, released its final report. The report's authors said Wednesday that they aren't sure whether McCluskey's murder at the hands of Melvin Shawn Rowland, 37, on Oct. 22 could have been prevented, even though the report outlines numerous mistakes made by officers, including failing to do a simple criminal background check on Rowland and not receiving messages or returning calls in a timely manner.

In a three-page statement released Thursday, Jill McCluskey states that she believes her daughter's death could have been prevented.

"There were numerous opportunities to protect her during the almost two weeks between the time when our daughter began expressing repeated, elevating and persistent concerns about her situation and the time of her murder," she wrote. "This situation cries out for accountability beyond updating policies and training and addressing (police) understaffing by hiring five new department personnel."

