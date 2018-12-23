SALT LAKE CITY — Standing outside grocery stores and malls throughout the holiday season are men and women clad in bright-red aprons standing next to metal kettles of the same cheery hue, ringing in the season of giving — literally.

The Salvation Army bell ringers and red kettles have been around for almost 130 years, their tinkling bells reminding passers-by in the midst of the hustle and bustle of the holidays to think of those less fortunate. It’s a program that, according to the Salvation Army’s website, enables the organization to provide assistance year-round to “those who would otherwise be forgotten.”

But for Salt Lake City resident Doug Staker, the reminder those red kettles provide is a personal one. Each holiday season as Staker sees those diligent volunteers collecting donations, he’s reminded of a time 17 years ago when he was on the receiving end.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News Doug Staker poses for a photo at his apartment in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. Staker was on a U.S.-bound plane that was diverted to Canada on Sept. 11, 2001.

But it wasn’t during the holidays that Staker received this help; it was on a different day of immense need: Sept. 11, 2001.

Rerouting

On that fateful day, Staker was returning to his home in California after spending a few weeks visiting his brother in Paris. As his plane approached the United States, the pilot announced over the intercom that the plane was being rerouted to Canada because U.S. airspace had been closed.

“That's really all we knew, but we obviously knew that something big and bad must be happening because we'd really never heard of that happening before,” Staker remembered. Staker’s flight was then rerouted to St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada.

For anyone familiar with musical theater, Staker’s story may sound familiar. Just a three-hour drive from St. John’s is a small town named Gander, which was called upon on 9/11 to take in dozens of planes carrying enough passengers to almost double its population. Gander’s story became the basis of the Broadway musical “Come From Away,” which recently made a stop at Salt Lake’s Eccles Theater. Staker saw the musical in Salt Lake City and could relate to much of its content.

“(‘Come From Away’) was kind of like reliving (my experience) in a way that just brought back the significance of it,” Staker said.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News Doug Staker poses for a photo at his apartment in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. Staker was on a U.S.-bound plane that was diverted to Canada on Sept. 11, 2001, an experience he documented in sketches and notes in his notebook, pictured here.

Much like in the musical, Staker couldn’t get off his plane for several hours after it landed in St. John’s. As he and his fellow passengers anxiously awaited more news of what was happening in New York City and what would happen to them, Staker turned to his sketchbook. Staker is an architect who has also studied art, so he used drawing and writing to process what was happening.

“(The flight crew) turned on the movies so you could sit there and entertain yourself, but I didn't want to watch movies. I didn't want to be distracted at the moment,” Staker said.

He pulled out his sketchbook and drew the rows in front of him, some of the screens filled with film, but he kept his screen blank.

“To me, that had some meaning to it as I've looked back, that kind of reminds me of the emotions that were going on,” he said.

Receiving

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News The Salvation Army collects donations at Smith's Marketplace in Salt Lake City Friday, Dec. 4, 2015.

Staker and the other passengers exited their planes after sitting at the St. John’s airport for several hours and immediately experienced the kindness of strangers.

“They gave us sandwiches as we walked off that had obviously been freshly made — they weren't from the store; they looked like grandma whipped it up,” Staker said. “Somebody had obviously made the food to feed these people, and that really stood out to me in contrast to the terror that was happening.”

Eventually, the group was parsed out to various locations to stay, and Staker ended up at a university where a large room was set up with cot after cot to house the stranded passengers. Volunteers provided for their every need, from food to toothbrushes, because the passengers weren’t allowed to remove any of their luggage from the planes.

“We couldn't even take carry-ons with us, so we had nothing,” Staker said. “We just kind of had to do whatever they said, but they took care of us and they were very nice and just very caring.”

The university where Staker was staying even put on a concert during his time there, something he saw as going above and beyond.

"That was the kind of thing that was so unnecessary, but it just made it really meaningful,” he said.

Although there were many volunteers from different organizations, the main group Staker remembers providing support was the Salvation Army.

“I didn't really know that much about them other than having seen them ring the bells at Christmas. They just mobilized, and I'm sure that there were other groups too, but they were the ones that I saw the most,” Staker said. “They were just taking care of us and making a place for everybody to survive as long as we had to be there. … I just had a real sense of gratitude to them for that.”

Provided by Doug Staker A sketch and notes Doug Staker made in his sketchbook while he was stranded in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada, after his flight was rerouted on Sept. 11, 2001.

Remembering

Staker stayed in St. John’s for five days but by the time he made it home to California, he saw the world a little differently.

“It just left a real impression that the goodness of people is stronger than the horrible things that we do to each other,” he said. “The goodness of people can't be overcome.”

Both in California and since moving to Utah two years ago, Staker has sought to honor the goodness he witnessed in St. John’s and the generosity he was shown by the Salvation Army by stopping when he sees one of those red-clad bell ringers and donating whatever he can.

“It's small, and it's kind of insignificant, but it's just kind of a gesture for remembering that time and the goodness that they showed us,” he said. “It's not like I've given them a lot of money, but I try not to pass them if I can just stop and say, 'What do I have that I can give to them right now?'"

Although those who donate to a red kettle may feel like their contribution is just a drop in the bucket — or a penny in the kettle — the Salvation Army says every bit makes a difference. According to the Salvation Army’s Northern Division, which covers Minnesota and North Dakota, some kettles raise up to $30 an hour, “enough to provide a family with two bags of groceries or shelter an individual for a night.”

And for Staker on Sept. 11, 2001, those donations made all the difference.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News Doug Staker poses for a photo at his apartment in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. Staker was on a U.S.-bound plane that was diverted to Canada on Sept. 11, 2001. Under Staker's hand is a book of sketches and notes in which he documented the experience.

“To me, (stopping for the bell ringers) is just remembering something that was significant because that experience really had a big impact on me,” Staker said. “You know, you get back into regular life, and you kind of move on, but it's always just a good way to remember this time when I was on the receiving end.”

