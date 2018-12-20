SALT LAKE CITY — A foundation associated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Deseret Management Corp. gave $400,000 on Thursday to a women's shelter in Midvale.

LDS Charities executive Kris Mecham presented the gift to The Road Home on behalf of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Foundation.

"The $400,000 is a directed donation for the Midvale Women's Shelter," said Mecham, director of community support services for LDS Charities. "It will help with the operational cost for taking care of women who are homeless and in need with their families."

Mecham said the donation goes directly to the women, children and shelter, not to administrative costs.

The foundation has made annual donations to The Road Home for years. The Road Home holds a contract to operate the women's shelter.

"It's been consistent and it's been sizable," Mecham said of the foundations donations to The Road Home. "It's an issue near to the heart of the board of directors. They raised the donation from $300,000 to $400,000 last year because they recognize the size of the problem. We're grateful for providers like The Road Home across the valley and the state that provide these kinds of services. We're grateful to partner with them in what we see as a responsibility and an opportunity to help the homeless."

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Foundation is the charitable giving arm associated with Deseret Management Corp. DMC owns and operates the Deseret News and other for-profit businesses such as Deseret Book, Deseret Digital Media, KSL-TV and KSL Newsradio.

Mecham said LDS Charities provides other services to The Road Home through Deseret Industries and the Bishop's Central Storehouse.

Thursday's donation was tied to The Road Home's annual mediathon fundraising campaign.