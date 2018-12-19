Ute Insiders Dirk Facer, Mike Sorensen and Brad Rock take a look at this year’s early Utah football commits. Is there a ringer in the bunch? They also discuss what’s ailing the Utah men’s basketball team and the early success of the undefeated Utah women’s team. Utah athletic director Mark Harlan talks about a variety of topics in an extensive interview, and deputy athletic director Kyle Brennan discusses his son, Mac, and how the U. athletic department helped him through his battle with leukemia. That and more on this week’s episode.

