BREAKING: Deseret News reporter Pat Reavy is reporting that officials are releasing findings from two investigations on the Lauren McCluskey case:

Nielsen said Rowland was "about as good at his craft" as any criminal he has come across in his career. He was very good not being detected by authorities and parole agents. — DNews Crime Team (@DNewsCrimeTeam) December 19, 2018

Nielsen says he can't say if McCluskey's murder could have been prevented if U police was properly staffed. But more advocates who are properly trained in DV cases would have been available to help. — DNews Crime Team (@DNewsCrimeTeam) December 19, 2018

The extortion case involving McCluskey was not ignored, Riseling said. — DNews Crime Team (@DNewsCrimeTeam) December 19, 2018

Sue Riseling, executive director of the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators, who is also on the review panel, also stressing U public safety's severe lack of staffing — DNews Crime Team (@DNewsCrimeTeam) December 19, 2018

Nielsen said there needs to be "significantly greater oversight" on visitor policy at student housing units. — DNews Crime Team (@DNewsCrimeTeam) December 19, 2018

Rowland had sent McCluskey a fake email to try and lure her away from her apartment, U police, however, missed it because no one checked email over the weekend, Nielsen said. — DNews Crime Team (@DNewsCrimeTeam) December 19, 2018

Report also determined U Public Safety Dept is understaffed, and needs to implement training program for officers on how to deal with DV cases and needs to adapt the lethality program used by other departments — DNews Crime Team (@DNewsCrimeTeam) December 19, 2018

Former Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner John T. Nielsen headed up the review, going over the main points now. Says U officers failed to check if Mel Rowland was on parole... — DNews Crime Team (@DNewsCrimeTeam) December 19, 2018

U President Ruth Watkins says report concludes there is no reason to believe McCluskey murder could have been prevented, but security can be tightened on the U campus. — DNews Crime Team (@DNewsCrimeTeam) December 19, 2018

Two reviews with recommendations being released today, one from the state and one from the university. — DNews Crime Team (@DNewsCrimeTeam) December 19, 2018

Background info on who is on the panel and what task they were assigned to complete....https://t.co/GUjrwV2ztQ — DNews Crime Team (@DNewsCrimeTeam) December 19, 2018

Independent team hired to conduct investigation into U Dept of Public Safety’s handling of Lauren McCluskey case to release their findings this morning. pic.twitter.com/7jAfbZ3OMY — DNews Crime Team (@DNewsCrimeTeam) December 19, 2018

This report will be updated.