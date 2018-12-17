SALT LAKE CITY — A bill backed by Sen. Orrin Hatch and Rep. John Curtis to create a human trafficking advisory council will go the president's desk.

The Public-Private Partnership Advisory Council to End Human Trafficking Act would bring together eight to 14 representatives from nongovernmental organizations and nonprofit groups that have experience in anti-human trafficking efforts and care for victims. The president would appoint members of the council.

"The greatest way to really have an impact in ending trafficking around the world is to empower those who have already been engaged in the fight," Hatch, R-Utah, said.

Curtis, R-Utah, praised the rescue efforts Utah's Operation Underground Railroad.

"We can help them do more," he said. "With better coordination and partnership with federal government agencies, imagine what they can accomplish."

The council would serve as a point of contact for federal agencies reaching out to anti-human trafficking nonprofits and NGOs for input on policies related to anti-human trafficking efforts.

The bill calls for the group to submit a report to Congress no later than one year after it becomes law.