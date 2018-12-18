Andrew Harnik, AP
In this April 10, 2018, file photo Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pauses while testifying before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election. The British Parliament has released some 250 pages worth of documents that show Facebook considered charging developers for data access. The documents show internal discussions about linking data to revenue.

SALT LAKE CITY — Mark Zuckerberg had a rough year. He lost more money than any other billionaire this year.

Zuckerberg’s net worth started at $75 billion at the beginning of the year. And as of right now, he’s expected to have lost at least $15 billion by the end of the year, which is the largest loss of money for those among the top 500 richest people in the world, Money magazine reports.

Context: Zuckerberg’s drop in net worth is because of multiple scandals plaguing his company, Facebook. Questions rose about Facebook’s role in the Russian election meddling investigation, and there was a data breach involving Cambridge Analytica, among many other controversies.

  • “As the person holding the reins for the entire operation, Zuckerberg has been held accountable personally and — as the chart below shows — financially,” according to Money magazine.

Flashback: I reported back in July how Facebook’s stock suffered the worst single-day market loss in history back in July amid the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The company saw its valuation drop by $119 billion to $510 billion, which represented a 19 percent drop.

Bigger picture: Zuckerberg has $2.4 billion in “cash and other assets” as well as $175 million in real estate, Bloomberg reports.

