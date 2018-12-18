SALT LAKE CITY — Mark Zuckerberg had a rough year. He lost more money than any other billionaire this year.

Zuckerberg’s net worth started at $75 billion at the beginning of the year. And as of right now, he’s expected to have lost at least $15 billion by the end of the year, which is the largest loss of money for those among the top 500 richest people in the world, Money magazine reports.

Context: Zuckerberg’s drop in net worth is because of multiple scandals plaguing his company, Facebook. Questions rose about Facebook’s role in the Russian election meddling investigation, and there was a data breach involving Cambridge Analytica, among many other controversies.

“As the person holding the reins for the entire operation, Zuckerberg has been held accountable personally and — as the chart below shows — financially,” according to Money magazine.

Flashback: I reported back in July how Facebook’s stock suffered the worst single-day market loss in history back in July amid the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The company saw its valuation drop by $119 billion to $510 billion, which represented a 19 percent drop.

Bigger picture: Zuckerberg has $2.4 billion in “cash and other assets” as well as $175 million in real estate, Bloomberg reports.