WEST VALLEY CITY – A 36-year-old woman is dead and two people are in custody in the aftermath of a fatal hit and run early Sunday morning.

West Valley Police Lt. Amy Maurer said Tequila Garcia, 36, was found injured in the street at 2 a.m. Sunday at 2855 W. 3785 South and efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.

Police say it appeared Garcia was in an argument with two other people she lived with prior to the incident.

After questioning, police arrested Andres Mendoza, 24, and Alejandra Molina, 24, for investigation of domestic violence criminal homicide. They were booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation.