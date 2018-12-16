Stephan Clark and his children, Dillon, Carter and Abigail, visit the gravesite of his fourth child, Stephan "Bindy" James Clark, at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary in Millcreek on Saturday. The Clark children are quadruplets a week shy of their 14th birthday. Bindy, as everyone called him, died on Oct. 8 after a life of health problems stemming from being born prematurely and with cerebral palsy.

The Clarks, including Stephan's wife, Pamela, who is not pictured, drove down from their home in Heber City to visit Bindy, who is buried near other relatives. Local funeral and cemetery service providers in the Dignity Memorial network hosted holiday luminary events Saturday to celebrate the lives of those who died during the year.

The nondenominational events included holiday music, refreshments and complimentary ornaments, as well as a tour of the cemetery grounds to view the more than 10,000 lighted luminaries blanketing the lawns. A tree of remembrance allowed families to hang ornaments in honor of their loved ones.

