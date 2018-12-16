ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The final chapter on Utah State’s record-setting 2018 football season had barely been written when a pair of Aggies were asked what their goal for next season would be.

“The goal for next season is the same as the goal was for this season: Win the Mountain West championship,” sophomore quarterback Jordan Love said after Utah State overwhelmed North Texas 52-13 in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday. “That’s the main goal for this team, and we’ll come back for the spring and get right to business.”

Junior cornerback D.J. Williams concurred, in fewer words: “The Mountain West championship.”

Not earning the conference title was one of the rare shortcomings for the Aggies this season, as the only thing holding USU from advancing to the MW title game was a regular-season finale loss to Boise State on the blue turf.

The consolation prize Saturday turned out well, though. Utah State (11-2) scored just 40 seconds into the bowl game, outscored the Mean Green 24-0 in the second quarter and held a normally potent North Texas offense, which lost starting QB Mason Fine early in the game to injury, 23 points under its season average while forcing four turnovers.

“It’s a team effort, sending them out the right way, and ending the season the way we did,” Utah State interim coach Frank Maile said. “I appreciate our seniors and their leadership and their commitment level to excellence and assisting us to getting us to where we are today.”

It was the fifth bowl victory in Utah State’s history, and its first since 2014. The Aggies are now 5-8 in bowl games and have played in the postseason seven of the past eight years.

In addition, Utah State broke the Mountain West record for points in a season, reaching 618 with its program record 52 points in the bowl game. That broke BYU’s previous MW record of 608 points in the 2001 season. The Aggies ended the year averaging 47.5 points per game.

The Aggies also currently lead the nation in interceptions with 22, after picking off four passes Saturday.

There is uncertainty in the near future. Following his most successful regular season in six years as the Aggies’ head coach, Matt Wells accepted the head coaching position at Texas Tech and took his USU coordinators — David Yost on offense, Keith Patterson on defense — with him to Big 12 country. That left co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Maile as USU’s interim coach in the bowl game and only four full-timers on the coaching staff for Saturday’s game.

From the result, it was difficult to tell the Aggies were shorthanded.

“Coach Maile, he’s a great coach, and I’m just glad we got the win,” Love said.

Where Maile, as well as other Utah State assistants, will land is undetermined at this point.

“He’s a great coach and everybody knows that, but I wish people could see how great of a person he is,” Williams said of Maile. “That’s something that you really can’t see unless you’re with the team. Whatever he does, I’m happy for him. I know he’s going to be great at wherever he’s at.”

Maile turned the focus back on the players when asked about his future.

“The No. 1 concern has always been these guys, so we’ll see what tomorrow brings when tomorrow shows up, but right now these guys will celebrate and enjoy this win because that’s what it’s all about,” he said.

There is plenty of returning talent for Utah State next season and Gary Andersen, who’s replacing Wells in his second stint as the Aggies’ head coach.

Love, who accounted for five touchdowns in the bowl win, returns after a breakout year, while running back Darwin Thompson and Gerold Bright will both be back. Williams also returns along with linebacker David Woodward, who earned numerous All-America citations as a sophomore and had 10 tackles and an interception Saturday. Return man Savon Scarver was a consensus All-American this season and will be a junior next year.

Even falling short of winning the league title, though, didn’t dampen the excitement for a season that had much more than its fair share of highlights. Among them was a 10-game winning streak, a second straight double-digit victory over BYU — in Provo, no less — and reaching as high as No. 13 in the national polls. For two weeks late in the season, the Aggies also jumped into the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time.

“Yeah, I think it’s going to be a season that everybody on this team will be able to look back on their whole life and just be able to think we did a great job the whole season,” Love said. “We wish we could have gotten the Mountain West championship, stuff like that, but finishing with 11 wins and a bowl game, it’s a great feeling.”