The Dixie State women’s basketball team dropped a heartbreaker to CSU-Pueblo on Saturday, falling 73-70 inside the Burns Arena.

The Trailblazers (5-3, 2-3 RMAC) appeared to have the game in control in the fourth quarter, building a 70-59 lead on a Morgan Myers layup at the 5:49 mark. But the home squad didn't score again.

CSU-Pueblo began to chip away at the lead, scoring on three-consecutive possessions to cut the lead to 70-64. After a pair of DSU misses, the Thunderwolves eventually took a three-point lead with one second remaining. Dixie State had a final chance to try to send the game to overtime, but a Madi Loftus 3-point attempt rimmed out as time expired, and the visitors escaped with a 73-70 victory.

The Trailblazers got off to a textbook start in the first quarter of the contest and raced to a 14-4 lead less than four minutes into the game. Mariah Martin scored five points during the stretch with a layup and a triple, while Ali Franks added a rare 4-point play. CSU-Pueblo countered with its own run, closing the quarter on an 18-11 run to trim the lead to 25-22.

The Thunderwolves picked up where they left off in the second quarter, scoring the first seven points of the period to take a 30-25 lead at the 7:48 mark. Dixie State countered with five-straight points on a Martin layup and a Lisa VanCampen 3-pointer to tie the game at 30-30. The teams traded baskets during the final six minutes and went to the locker room with a 46-46 tie.

After conceding the first basket of the third quarter, the Trailblazers rattled off a 10-0 run to build a 56-48 advantage at the 6:06 mark. Martin sparked the run with a layup, while Ali Franks added four points and Rashel Blazzard recorded DSU’s second four-point play of the game. CSU-Pueblo trimmed the lead to four points on two separate occasions, but Dixie State eventually took a 62-56 lead into the final frame.

The Trailblazers continued their run in the fourth quarter, opening the frame on an 8-3 run to build an 11-point lead halfway through the period. But the Thunderwolves rallied to steal the 73-70 road victory.

Dixie State shot 27 percent (27-of-70) from the field, 37 percent (9-of-24) from 3-point range and 87 percent (7-of-8) from the free-throw line. Franks led three DSU players in double figures with 21 points and five rebounds. Myers added 14 points, five rebounds and three steals, while Martin recorded a double-double with 11 points and a career-high 10 assists.

The Trailblazers will return to action with a non-conference game against Antelope Valley after the holiday break on Saturday, Dec. 29.