The Westminster women's basketball team increased its current win streak to six, defeating New Mexico Highlands, 69-57, at home. The Griffins are on top of the RMAC standings with 5-0 conference record.

The Griffins scored 32 first-half points for an eight-point lead. They outrebounded the visitors by 10 to win the battle under the basket and finished shooting 11-of-28 from the field, 4-of-11 from three and 6-of-6 from the charity stripe. The Griffins turned the ball over seven times with the Cowgirls stealing it six times.

Westminster took care of the ball better in the second half, managing only one turnover, and the Griffins shot the ball better to hold the resurgent Cowgirls off. New Mexico Highlands was 56.5 percent from the field, slightly better than the 52.0 percent for Westminster. The Griffins grabbed seven more rebounds and made one more three and three more free throws than the visitors to finish the game with a 12-point win, 57-59.

Olivia Elliss scored 18 points and led the team in scoring for the second game in a row. She also had two blocks, two steals, three assists and seven rebounds.

Sicilee Williams got her first double-double of the season Friday night against CSU-Pueblo and repeated that Saturday with 12 points and 11 rebounds. She also had five assists and one steal.

Karlee Carlsen and Hunter Krebs each scored 12 points, Denise Gonzalez had nine and Kaitlin Toluono scored six to round out the scoring.

The Griffins outrebounded the Cowgirls, 41-24. On the defensive end, Gonzalez and Toluono each grabbed six rebounds, Krebs grabbed five and Carlsen had four. Gonzalez also had three steals.

The Griffins won't return to action until after the new year. They travel to Colorado School of Mines on Jan. 4, and then to the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs on Jan. 5. The next home games are the following week, Jan. 11 and Jan. 12, against Chadron State and MSU Denver, respectively.