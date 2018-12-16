Jake Toolson recorded a 19-point, 12-rebound double-double to lead the Utah Valley University men's basketball team to a 75-63 win over Weber State on Saturday night at the Dee Events Center.

"This has been a 14-year home-and-home, and we've never won here in the history of Utah Valley," said Utah Valley head coach Mark Pope. "You think of the list of historic things that these guys have done and to add one more thing to that list in a place like this, we're really proud of what we did tonight."

The win marks the first-ever win in Ogden as the Wolverines were 0-5 prior to Saturday's victory. It also marks the first road win for either team in the opposing team's arena as UVU was previously 0-6 at the Dee Events Center. Weber State is 0-5 at the UCCU Center.

Utah Valley improves to 8-4 overall with the win, while Weber State falls to 5-5. The Wolverines have now won six of their last seven games. The game is the final game of a three-game road stretch for UVU.

"It's a great win for us on the road against a good team, and we got to keep building on this," said Toolson. "We were getting stops and we were getting confidence from our defense and just moving the ball and letting the ball find the open man and playing for each other and that made the difference. We've grown a lot and we're making huge strides and we've faced some adversity and that's helped bond us together."

The Wolverines used a 26-6 run, highlighted by an Isaiah White dunk, to take a commanding 30-12 lead with 6:20 to go in the first half. Both teams went back and forth for the remainder of the half. Utah Valley used suffocating defense as they took a 41-23 lead into the half. The Wolverines doubled up the Wildcats on the glass and poured in 26 points in the paint.

The Wildcats opened up the second half with a 12-5 run to trim the lead down to 11 with 12:45 in the second half but were never able to get the game back to single digits. Toolson hit a big three in the corner to stop the Wildcats run and shift the momentum back to the Wolverines. Weber State made one last push with a 7-0 run to cut the lead back to 60-49 with 6:21 left, but Utah Valley was able to hold on for the win.

"Weber State is a really good team, and I'm proud of these guys," said Pope. "They really focused in on the game plan and really shared the ball. We are special when we share the ball and play for each other. Weber came out and changed their defensive scheme exactly like Arizona did, and we started to make the advance pass and we're going to get better against that."

Toolson led the Wolverines with 19 points with a career-high 12 rebounds. Baylee Steele fell one rebound shy of a double-double, finishing with 14 points and nine rebounds. Ben Nakwaasah led Utah Valley with four assists to go along with nine points.

The Wolverines finished the night shooting 47 percent while holding the Wildcats to under a 37 percent mark. Utah Valley outrebounded Weber State, 45-37, and outscored the Wildcats, 46-28, in the paint.

Utah Valley now returns home to take on regional rival Idaho State on Wednesday at the UCCU Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.