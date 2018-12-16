Editor's note: Every Sunday, the Deseret News sports staff takes a look back into our archives.

BYU suspended running back Ronney Jenkins and cornerback Heshimu Robertson ahead of the Liberty Bowl for honor code violations.

Jenkins would later be dismissed from the school and turned pro. He rushed for 2,040 yards and 24 touchdowns in two seasons as a Coug.

A day before that announcement, quarterback Drew Miller announced his intentions to transfer, landing at Montana.

Miller was named the 1999 Big Sky Conference newcomer of the year and was a first team Division II All-American in 1999 and 2000. He threw for 7,211 yards and 52 touchdowns during his college career.

