BYU's Yoeli Childs reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UNLV, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
LAS VEGAS — UNLV's Noah Robotham hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Rebels a dramatic 92-90 overtime victory over BYU.

BYU's Jahshire Hardnett hit a driving layup to give the Cougars a 90-89 lead with 18 seconds left. Hardnett also gave the Cougars their first lead of the second half with 2:22 left.

Here are the main takeaways from Saturday's game:

Yoeli Childs was a beast

  • The junior forward led the Cougars with a double-double, 25 points and 11 rebounds on 12 of 21 shooting. TJ Haws (19 points), Hardnett (19 points) and Zac Seljaas (10 points) also reached double figures.

3-point shooting. Two halves

  • The Cougars trailed 17 at halftime after making just one 3-pointer. The Rebels built up their lead thanks to 9 of 16 3-point shooting before halftime. They made just 3-of-10 in the second half.

BYU had a chance to win it

  • After UNLV's Joel Ntambwe hit two clutch free throws with 27 seconds left in the second half, BYU guard Seljaas's 3-pointer at the buzzer was just a bit long.

Foul trouble for Rebels

  • UNLV's leading scorer Kris Clyburn scored 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting, but missed long stretches of the second half after picking up his fourth foul with 9:38 left in the game. He returned only to foul out soon after with 3:42 left.

Next 3 games for BYU:

  • Saturday, Dec. 22, at San Diego State, 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 29, at Mississippi State, 10 a.m.
  • Thursday, Jan. 3 at Pacific, 9 p.m.
