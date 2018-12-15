LAS VEGAS — UNLV's Noah Robotham hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Rebels a dramatic 92-90 overtime victory over BYU.

BYU's Jahshire Hardnett hit a driving layup to give the Cougars a 90-89 lead with 18 seconds left. Hardnett also gave the Cougars their first lead of the second half with 2:22 left.

The first ever meeting between BYU and UNLV was in 1981 at the LV Convention Center. BYU won 92-90 in OT. Tonight at T-Mobile, the tables were turned. #GoCougs https://t.co/3Zqzqcfbra — Dave McCann (@DaveMcCannKSL) December 16, 2018

Here are the main takeaways from Saturday's game:

Yoeli Childs was a beast

The junior forward led the Cougars with a double-double, 25 points and 11 rebounds on 12 of 21 shooting. TJ Haws (19 points), Hardnett (19 points) and Zac Seljaas (10 points) also reached double figures.

3-point shooting. Two halves

The Cougars trailed 17 at halftime after making just one 3-pointer. The Rebels built up their lead thanks to 9 of 16 3-point shooting before halftime. They made just 3-of-10 in the second half.

BYU had a chance to win it

After UNLV's Joel Ntambwe hit two clutch free throws with 27 seconds left in the second half, BYU guard Seljaas's 3-pointer at the buzzer was just a bit long.

Foul trouble for Rebels

UNLV's leading scorer Kris Clyburn scored 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting, but missed long stretches of the second half after picking up his fourth foul with 9:38 left in the game. He returned only to foul out soon after with 3:42 left.

