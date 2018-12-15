OGDEN — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a rock crashed through the windshield of the vehicle he was driving Saturday afternoon in Ogden Canyon.

The large rock fell around 1:15 p.m. as the 57-year-old driver and his wife were westbound on state Route 158 near Pineview Dam in Ogden Canyon. Police said the rock crashed through the windshield and came to rest in the back seat of the vehicle. The vehicle then went off the road.

"It injured the driver and then he crashed (into the hillside)," Weber County Sheriff's Sgt. Stephanie Tatton said

Officials said the man was transported in critical condition, while a 55-female passenger was not injured. The married couple is from Layton.

The roadway was closed for a time because rocks continued to fall from the hillside, Tatton said.

"We closed off the spillway for a little over an hour and 15 minutes," she said. Crews from the Utah Department of Transportation were able to clear all the rocks from pavement.