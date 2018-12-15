Shaylee Gonzales’ career-high 29 points led BYU women’s basketball to a 51-42 win over Colorado State on Saturday at the Marriott Center.

"I think Shaylee showed what kind of player she is tonight with her versatility and the way she can do things," BYU head coach Jeff Judkins said. "I am glad I have her for four more years. You have ugly wins during this period of time because of finals and Christmas. I am just glad to get away with a win."

Gonzales scored a career-high 29 points on 12-for-22 shooting from the field while also adding nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. Maria Albiero matched her career high in scoring with 10 points, and Paisley Johnson grabbed 11 boards while contributing nine points of her own.

In her first start, Babalu Ugwu won the opening tip to gain the first possession for the Cougars. The Rams scored first on a deep 3-pointer from the top of the arc before Gonzales evened the score at 3-all with a free throw and made basket. Gonzales added another made shot and free throw to cut into the CSU lead, 8-6, with 4:07 remaining. Jasmine Moody tied the game up 8-all with a layup, and Gonzales scored her eighth point of the quarter with less than a minute left to make the score 10-10 at the end of the period.

Albiero scored her first points of the game on a jump shot at the start of the second period. Gonzales and Albiero both hit jumpers to cap off a six-point run increasing BYU’s lead to 16-10. After the Rams made a shot from downtown, Johnson knocked down a 3-point shot from the corner to re-extend the lead, 19-13, and end the Cougars’ 0-for-12 drought from behind the arc. BYU clung to a two-point lead at 20-18 at the half after CSU closed the half with a 5-1 run.

The Rams opened the second half with their fifth 3-point make of the game to take back the lead. Gonzales quickly reclaimed the advantage for the Cougars scoring back-to-back fast-break layups and hitting a shot from behind the arc to extend the lead to 27-21 with 5:32 left in the period. The Rams answered with two 3-pointers to tie it up at 27. Gonzales countered with a 3-pointer of her own, scoring her 20th point of the game before CSU netted its third-straight 3-pointer to even the score at 30-all with 3:03 left. The Cougars ended the third period on top, 33-30, with a made basket from Gonzales and a free throw from Moody.

Gonzales continued to have the hot hand, hitting a 3-point jumper to start the final period and extending the BYU lead to 36-30. The Cougars went on a 7-0 run with Johnson and Gonzales making two-point shots and Albiero contributing a basket from behind the arc to push the lead to 43-32 with six minutes left in the game. Both teams traded baskets with Gonzales adding a layup and Albiero scoring her second 3-pointer to maintain the 11-point lead, 48-37, with 3:41 left in the game. Johnson extinguished any attempt of a CSU comeback with her second 3-point basket of the game, giving BYU the win, 51-42.

The Cougars remain at home to face Northern Colorado at the Marriott Center on Friday, Dec. 21, at noon MDT. The game will be broadcast on theW.tv.