Weber State women's basketball fell 77-56 to the University of Utah on Saturday afternoon.

Weber State came out hot with a 10-5 lead over Utah. The Utes tried for a comeback but couldn't take the lead, and WSU ended the first quarter with a 15-13 lead over Utah. Emily Drake had three makes from beyond the arc in the first quarter to lead WSU's efforts with nine points.

In the second quarter, Utah went on a 9-0 run to take a 23-20 lead. The Utes first lead of the game was short-lived as Drake sank another three to tie it back up. Utah then went on an 8-2 run to take a 31-25 lead. Utah ended up outscoring the Wildcats, 22-14, in the second quarter and had a 35-29 lead over WSU at the half.

Utah took a big lead in the third quarter, and despite strong Wildcat efforts, WSU trailed 63-41 going into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats put together a 6-3 run in the fourth quarter and held the Utes to a two-minute scoring drought with six minutes remaining on the clock. Jaiamoni Welch-Coleman had a big fourth quarter putting up nine points for WSU.

The Wildcats were led by Welch-Coleman who had 21 total points and seven assists for WSU. Drake was not far behind her with 20 points. Dominique Williams had a great game on the boards with 11 rebounds.

Weber State shot 42 percent from the field, 30 percent from beyond the arc and 90 percent from the free-throw line going 10-of-11.

The Wildcats are now 3-5 overall on the season and will have another in-state rivalry game against Utah Valley on Dec. 18, at 11 a.m., in Orem, Utah. WSU returns home to host UC Riverside on Dec. 20, at 7 p.m., at the Dee Events Center.