MEXICO CITY — Orlando Magic's Evan Fournier and Terrence Ross scored 24 and 19 points to lead their team past the Utah Jazz 96-89 in a low-scoring affair in Arena Ciduad de Mexico on Saturday afternoon.

Here are the main takeaways from Saturday's game.

Brixico City

The Jazz (14-16) shot just 31.5 percent — nearly as bad as the 31.2 percent shooting in their 118-68 loss at Dallas on Nov. 14. Rudy Gobert scored just six points while Kyle Korver also struggled, hitting just 1 of 7 from beyond the arc. As a team, Utah made just 23.3 percent from the 3-point line.

Daggers

While both teams struggled in the first half (the Jazz led 35-33 at the break), the Magic scored 41 in the fourth quarter. The biggest difference was success at the 3-point line. Orlando hit 11 of 24 compared to Utah's 7 of 28. The Magic also had great timing, with D.J. Augustin hitting a desperation 3-pointer to end the first quarter. Aaron Gordon also banked one in the second half. Both hit key treys in the final minutes of the game.

El Tri

Donovan Mitchell impressed the Mexican men's national soccer team by sporting an El Tri jersey before the game. It was just the Jazz's third game played outside of the United States or Canada. The game was a sellout with an attendence of 20,011.

Next 3

