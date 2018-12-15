SALT LAKE CITY – It could have been the earlier start time.

It may have been too much holiday fare.

It could have been complacency or over confidence, but it really doesn’t matter. While Utah didn’t look much like an undefeated team in the first half of their 77-56 win over Weber State, they certainly did in the second half.

“The first half, we looked a little uninspired,” said Utah head coach Lynne Roberts, as the Utes led 35-29 heading into the locker room thanks a more productive second quarter. “We kind of looked like we were a little too casual or too cool. But I thought much, much better in the second half.”

Her players seemed to be trying too hard to do something amazing instead of just playing the game that has them 9-0 this season.

“We don’t need to be up by 40 by halftime, just do your job,” she said. “Every time you put the uniform on, you’ve got to respect what you’re doing, and I thought we were not really respectful of the uniform, the chance to play in the first half.”

That was the advice she gave her players at halftime, and they did just that resulting in a dominating third quarter led by freshman Dre’Una Edwards.

“I just know at halftime, we weren’t doing too good,” said Edwards, who finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. “I just felt like I had to bring something different than what I (brought) in the first (half).”

No one singled Edwards out.

She just felt like she had more to offer.

“Everybody’s energy wasn’t there in the first half, like it should have been,” she said. “And so I feel like someone on the team had to be the person to make it happen, and I felt like I had to be the one to step up.”

She scored 10 of her 19 points in the second half — eight of those in the third quarter. But it was her defense, starting with her game-changing presence in the paint and on the boards, that really sparked Utah to pull away from the Wildcats.

Utah had great leadership from Megan Huff, who finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and four steals, while Kiana Moore provided a spark from the bench with 10 points, two assists and a steal in 18 minutes of play.

“I like coming off the bench,” Moore said. “I can see the pace of the game, and …then I come in and know what I am doing.”

She said tailors her game to whatever it is her teammates need.

“That’s one luxury we have (is) bringing Kiana off the bench,” Roberts said. “She’s our best athlete. And when she’s dialed in, on both ends, she can just bring things we don’t’ have — or that we haven’t had up to that point in the game. She’s got another gear that the rest of us just weren’t born with.”

Roberts called the earlier start time a “necessary evil.”

“Our next three games are in the afternoon,” she said with a shrug. “We need to start getting our feet wet, so this is good. At shootaround, I could tell we were like, ‘Whew, this is early!’”

With mostly 6 or 7 p.m. starts, the Utes have been holding shootaround at 1:30 or 2 p.m.

“Today, it was 8:30 a.m.,” she said. “It’s just different. But it’s 2 o’clock for both teams.”

Weber State had an impressive opening quarter, as they were led by guard Jaiamoni Welch-Coleman and Emily Drake, who scored 21 and 20 points respectively.

The biggest difference statistically was on the boards — Utah finished with 42 rebounds to Weber’s 24. While the Wildcats started strong with perimeter shooting, they cooled and Utah trended just the opposite, missing its first five 3-pointers, but then finishing 7-of-23.

“But we’re not graded on 20-minute games, we’re graded on 40-minute games, and we had a much, much better second half,” Roberts said. “Players responded, we won by 20, and I’m proud of that.”

Utah heads to Las Vegas this week for a tournament that starts with Florida on Thursday (1 p.m. MT). They’ll face either Hawaii or UNLV on Friday before taking a brief break for the Christmas holiday. The Utes' first Pac-12 game is on the road in Boulder, as they face Colorado at 1 p.m. on Dec. 30.

Utah’s first conference game at home is on Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. when they host Arizona State.

“I do think this group has some potential to win games in the Pac-12,” Roberts said. “I think we can win games that we haven’t won in the past. We’ve got to stay healthy, we’ve got to stay bought in, we’ve got to stay motivated, we’ve got to keep improving. … They see the big picture.”