LEXINGTON, Ky. — For a few minutes on Saturday afternoon, it appeared as though the Utah Runnin’ Utes might be able to stay with the 19th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats on the road, as they led 12-7.

That advantage was quickly erased, however, and the Utes wound up losing big, 88-61.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Utah freshman Both Gach made two 3-pointers in the first three minutes of the game (he scored the Utes’ first eight points overall and they took a 10-2 lead and finished with a career and team-high 22), but then the road side made just one more from distance in the first half, going 3-of-12 overall as it trailed 41-27. On the other hand, the Wildcats went 6-of-12 from beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes.

For the game, Kentucky shot 12-of-21 from distance while the Runnin' Utes went just 7-of-23.