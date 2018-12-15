LEXINGTON, Ky. — For a few minutes on Saturday afternoon, it appeared as though the Utah Runnin’ Utes might be able to stay with the 19th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats on the road, as they led 12-7.
That advantage was quickly erased, however, and the Utes wound up losing big, 88-61.
Here are three takeaways from the game.
- Utah freshman Both Gach made two 3-pointers in the first three minutes of the game (he scored the Utes’ first eight points overall and they took a 10-2 lead and finished with a career and team-high 22), but then the road side made just one more from distance in the first half, going 3-of-12 overall as it trailed 41-27. On the other hand, the Wildcats went 6-of-12 from beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes.
For the game, Kentucky shot 12-of-21 from distance while the Runnin' Utes went just 7-of-23.
- Kentucky clamped down defensively after taking the first punch, forcing 10 Utah turnovers in the first half. The Wildcats, on the other hand, committed just three turnovers themselves in the opening 20 minutes. The trend continued in the second half, as the Runnin' Utes finished with 18 turnovers compared to just six for Kentucky.
- The home team finished with a 6-2 advantage in steals and a 5-2 edge in blocked shots.