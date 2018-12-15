ALBUQUERQUE — The New Mexico Bowl matchup between the Utah State Aggies and the North Texas Mean Green was expected to be a shootout between two high-octane offenses.

As it turned out, just one offense really got going, as the Aggies used a 24-0 second quarter onslaught to ultimately cruise to a 52-13 victory on Saturday afternoon.

With the win it its final game of 2018, Utah State picked up its 11th victory of the season to tie the school record. The Aggies lost just twice on the campaign.

Utah State quarterback Jordan Love capped off a tremendous season by going 21-of-43 for 359 yards and four touchdowns through the air, while Gerold Bright and Darwin Thompson combined for 196 yards on the ground plus two touchdowns from Bright. Defensively, the Aggies came up with four interceptions.

Leading 14-7 after the first quarter, Utah State got a touchdown run from Love, TD catches from Aren Vaughns and Jalen Greene and a field goal from Dominik Eberle to blow things wide open in the second as Mean Green starting quarterback Mason Fine left the game because of injury.

In all, North Texas used four quarterbacks on the day.

This story will be updated.