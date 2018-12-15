Six hundred wreaths were laid on the headstones of fallen service members buried at Fort Douglas Cemetery on Saturday. Local volunteers coordinated the event, joining more than 1,200 other locations, including Arlington National Cemetery, across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day. The annual event aims to encourage remembrance, honor and education about the people who serve the country.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.