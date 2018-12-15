1 of 6
View 6 Items
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Scottish American Military Society members Fred Long, Connie Carlson and Kendall Sorenson salute after placing a wreath during National Wreaths Across America Day in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. 600 wreaths were placed on headstones of fallen service members at Fort Douglas Cemetery.

Six hundred wreaths were laid on the headstones of fallen service members buried at Fort Douglas Cemetery on Saturday. Local volunteers coordinated the event, joining more than 1,200 other locations, including Arlington National Cemetery, across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day. The annual event aims to encourage remembrance, honor and education about the people who serve the country.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.

Add a comment