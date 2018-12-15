ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Utah State Aggies will be gunning for their 11th win of the 2018 season when they close out the campaign Saturday afternoon in the New Mexico Bowl against the North Texas Mean Green.

The Aggies will be looking to do it without former head coach Matt Wells, who left after the regular season for the same post at Texas Tech. The Mean Green, on the other hand, will have head coach Seth Littrell after he decided to stay at North Texas despite interest from more prestigious programs.

The Mean Green will aim for their 10th victory of the year.

Saturday is primed to be a shootout, as Utah State finished the regular season third in the country in points per game, while North Texas finished 21st.

Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. MT (ESPN). Follow along here as the action unfolds.