The Westminster men's basketball team came back to defeat CSU-Pueblo in overtime, 95-89. Westminster is 2-0 at home, 2-2 in the RMAC and 4-4 overall.

Westminster trailed by 10 to begin the second half. Brandon Warr and Jacob McCord brought the Griffins back into the game after combining for 32 points.

Five minutes into the second half, the Griffins trailed by nine. A 10-point run, eight from Warr and two from McCord, gave the Griffins a one-point lead. The lead changed hands 10 times before the half finished tied at 75-75.

The Griffins got off to a great start in overtime, scoring 12 unanswered points from Jai Jai Ely, Jake Connor, Alec Monson and McCord. The Thunderwolves had come within four points, with 17 seconds remaining, when a foul on Ely sent him to the line where he converted both free throw to finish the game, 95-89.

Both Warr and McCord recorded double-doubles during the evening. Warr scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds along with seven assists. McCord had 25 points, 16 rebounds, five assists and one blocked shot.

Ely, Connor and Monson scored in double digits. Ely scored 19, while Connor and Monson scored 11 apiece.

Next up for Westminster is New Mexico Highlands on Saturday in the Behnken Field House.