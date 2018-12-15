Two teams, unbeaten in conference, met at Behnken Field House, but only one remained unbeaten. The Westminster women's basketball team defeated CSU-Pueblo, 65-58, and improved to 6-2 overall and 4-0 in the RMAC.

A close game between Westminster and CSU-Pueblo saw the score tied nine times and the lead change nine times in the first three quarters. Neither team led by more than five points until the final few minutes of the game.

Westminster trailed by two going into the fourth quarter. Olivia Elliss scored in the first minute to tie the game, 49-49, and scored two free throws three minutes later to give the Griffins a 51-49 lead, one they held on to the rest of the game.

It was a quiet night for leading scorers Denise Gonzalez and Hunter Krebs, but Olivia Elliss and Sicilee Williams came up big on both ends of the court. Elliss scored a career-high 18 points, and she grabbed seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one blocked shot. Williams scored 11 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the season.

Denise Gonzlez had 11 points, five rebounds and nine assists. Kaitlin Toluono scored 11 points and grabbed four rebounds.

Westminster will finish 2018 hosting New Mexico Highlands on Saturday night in the Behnken Fieldhouse.