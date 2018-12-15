Dixie State women’s basketball earned a hard-fought 70-59 victory over New Mexico Highlands on Friday in the first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game to be played inside the Burns Arena.

The Trailblazers (5-2, 2-2 RMAC) jumped out to a 5-0 lead when Ali Franks recorded a steal and layup followed by a Mariah Martin 3-pointer less than two minutes into the game. The game went back and forth during the next seven minutes, and NMHU took a 19-17 lead with 51 seconds remaining in the first frame. But the lead didn’t last long. Keslee Stevenson buried back-to-back triples on DSU’s next two possessions to propel the home squad to a 23-19 advantage.

Lisa VanCampen converted a layup on DSU’s first possession of the second quarter to push the run to 8-0 and the lead to 25-19. NMHU responded with a 9-0 run to retake the lead at 28-25. Dixie State countered with a 6-2 run, capped by a Morgan Myers 3-pointer, to regain the lead at 31-30, but the Cowgirls answered again to take a 35-33 lead into the halftime break.

The Trailblazers ramped up the defense in the third quarter, forcing nine turnovers while limiting the Cowboys to just nine points. Meanwhile, six different DSU players scored during the third frame, including a 3-pointer by Rashel Blazzard, and the Trailblazers took a 45-44 lead to the final quarter.

Dixie State began to pull away in the fourth quarter when Stevenson drained another pair of back-to-back 3-pointers, and Martin added a layup to push the lead to 53-44. The Cowgirls wouldn’t go down easy, answering with a 13-4 run during the next five minutes to tie the game at 57-57 at the 3:37 mark. Myers ended the run with a layup on the next DSU possession, sparking a 13-2 run for the Trailblazers to clinch the 70-59 victory. Myers added three free throws and a triple during the stretch, while Franks recorded back-to-back layups.

Dixie State tied its NCAA era single-game record for 3-point attempts, connecting on 9-of-36 attempts. The Trailblazers shot 39 percent (25-of-64) from the field and 61 percent (11-of-18) from the free-throw line. Four DSU players finished in double figures, led by Stevenson with 18 points. Myers added 14 points to go with five rebounds and four assists, while Franks chipped in 12 points. VanCampen recorded her second double-double of the season, finishing with 11 points and 17 rebounds.

The Trailblazers close the weekend with a 5:30 p.m. matchup vs. CSU-Pueblo on Saturday inside the Burns Arena.