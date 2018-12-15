SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has all the makings of a Christmas classic — snow, family and, you know, awesome views.

The Utah Film Commission released a list of the Christmas movies that were filmed in Utah. The films range from Hollywood blockbusters to Hallmark Christmas classics.

Here’s a quick review.

“Mr. Krueger’s Christmas” (1980)

The film includes the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

“Better Off Dead” (1985)

The film includes scenes from Snowbird, Alta and Brighton ski resorts.

“Dumb and Dumber” (1994)

The scenes in Aspen actually occur in Park City.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

The scene at the top of the mountain takes place at Solitude Mountain Resort.

“Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas!” (2001)

Scenes were filmed in Salt Lake City and St. George.

“Christmas Under Wraps” (2014)

Though set in Alaska, the movie filmed shots in Salt Lake City, Payson and Heber City.

“Christmas Land” (2015)

Scenes from this Hallmark love story were filmed in Salt Lake City, Farmington and Riverton.

“My Christmas Love” (2016)

This film was made in Park City.

“Switched for Christmas” (2017)

Candace Cameron Bure’s film about twin sisters was filmed in Salt Lake City, Federal Heights and the Utah State Fair Park.

“Enchanted Christmas” (2017)

The holiday movie was filmed at Midway’s Zermatt Lodge.

“Wrapped Up in Christmas” (2017)

The Lifetime movie about a mall manager was filmed in Provo Towne Center.

“Little Women” (2018)

The modern-day take on Louisa May Alcott was filmed in Salt Lake County.

“Christmas Inn” (2018)

This romantic film was filmed in Payson and Provo.

“Jingle Belle” (2018)

This Utah-made film about a woman returning to her home to write songs for a Christmas concert was filmed in Brigham City and Ogden areas.

“Christmas Wonderland” (2018)

The film was made in Bountiful, Farmington and downtown Salt Lake City.

“Shoelaces for Christmas” (2018)

This Christmas movie, which debuted on BYUTV, was filmed in Utah.