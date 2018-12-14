STOCKTON — Two men were arrested and a boy was taken to a detention center Friday after leading officers on a high-speed chase, police said.

According to Stockton Police Chief Travis Romney, the chase began when an officer tried to pull over a vehicle that was speeding. The car fled at 80 miles an hour in a 40 mph zone, Romney said, running two other vehicles off the road.

Police pursued for between five and eight minutes while Utah Highway Patrol troopers set up spike strips north of Stockton. Before the fleeing vehicle reached the spike strips, it started smoking and broke down two miles north of the city, Romney said.

Two men in the vehicle were taken to Tooele County Jail and the boy was taken to a juvenile detention center.

The driver, Casey Speck, 21, was arrested for investigation of evading and traffic offenses, meth possession and reckless endangerment, Romney said. He told police he didn't pull over because his driver's license was suspended for lack of insurance.

The other man was arrested on a warrant and the boy was arrested because he had a loaded stolen firearm, Romney said. Two other passengers in the vehicle were released.

No one was injured in the incident. The two vehicles that were run off the road had minor damage, according to the police chief.