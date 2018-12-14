More than 700 Nativity scenes collected over the years by Joleen Wright are on display at the Granger East Stake south building in West Valley City on Friday. The Nativities come from many countries, as well as local and well-known artists. The Nativities will be on display again Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The stake center is located 3935 S. 1500 West.

