"LED BY DIVINE DESIGN:Seeking for and Recognizing the Spirit," by Ronald A. Rasband, Deseret Book, $17.99, 192 pages (nf)

When Elder Ronald A. Rasband was a young missionary serving in New Jersey, he recalls being rejected at the door of Elwood Schaffer.

But as Mrs. Schaffer was closing the door, the future member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles felt impressed to do something he normally didn't do — he stuck his foot in the door and asked if there was anyone else who might be interested in their message?

The bold move later resulted in the missionaries baptizing the woman and her 16-year-old daughter, Marti Schaffer. Because they joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints then, more than 135 people, including many family members, are members of the church today.

Provided by Deseret Book Elder Ronald A. Rasband, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, is the author "Led By Divine Design: Seeking for and Recognizing the Spirit."

"How grateful I am that I listened to the Spirit and stuck my foot in the door on that hot July day," Elder Rasband later wrote.

The experience is one of many Elder Rasband shares in his new book, "Led By Divine Design: Seeking for and Recognizing the Spirit."

The book is also available in audiobook form with Elder Rasband as the narrator.

The book's title stems from a general conference talk Elder Rasband gave in October 2017, which was titled "By Divine Design." The entirety of the talk is broken up into smaller parts in the book, along with parts of many other talks by Elder Rasband related to the topic of seeking and recognizing the Spirit.

"Led By Divine Design" also has original content shared by Elder Rasband, including photos and personal experiences, providing a unique glimpse into the life and background of the junior apostle.

Throughout the small book, Elder Rasband uses heartfelt accounts, inspiring quotes and the scriptures to teach gospel principles related to following the Spirit and finding purpose in your life.

"When we are righteous, willing, and able, when we are striving to be worthy and qualified, we progress to places we never imagined and become of part of Heavenly Father's divine design," Elder Rasband writes. "The Lord's hand is guiding you. By divine design, He is in the small details of your life as well as the major milestones."